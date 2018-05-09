News
You could be owed $1,200 from Dish Network telemarketer lawsuit
About 18,066 telephone numbers were affected. Here's how to find out if you were one of them.
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 12:57 am EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 9th 2018, 9:58 am EDT
More than 18,000 people are owed more than $1,200 because they received an unsolicited call from Dish Network.
The money is part of a class action lawsuit against the satellite company.
A judge says the company violated federal law by making calls to people who were registered on the national Do Not Call List.
If you think you received one of these calls, you can check here.
If you did receive such a call, you can file a claim here.