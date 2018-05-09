More than 18,000 people are owed more than $1,200 because they received an unsolicited call from Dish Network.

The money is part of a class action lawsuit against the satellite company.

A judge says the company violated federal law by making calls to people who were registered on the national Do Not Call List.

If you think you received one of these calls, you can check here.

If you did receive such a call, you can file a claim here.