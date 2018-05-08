News
Police chase in Collegedale
HCSO spokesman Matt Lea says the chase started in Collegedale.
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 10:36 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 10:45 pm EDT
Collegedale police and Hamilton County deputies were involved in a police chase Tuesday night.
Details are limited at this time.
HCSO spokesman Matt Lea says the chase started in Collegedale.
Sheriff's deputies helped Collegedale police with the chase, by laying spikes strips to stop the suspect vehicle.
Channel 3 is working to learn what started the chase and if any arrests were made.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this developing story.