A man was caught on camera taking three rings from a flea market in Catoosa County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the “Wedding Ring and Fine Jewelry Place" at the I-75 flea market.

According to an incident report, a black man with a beard took the rings, valued at $125 each.

The owner, Bob Hardin, tells Channel 3 that he is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Call the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office if you recognize the man at (706) 935-2424.