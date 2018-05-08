News
Suspect sought for jewelry theft at Catoosa County flea market
The owner, Bob Hardin, tells Channel 3 that he is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.
A man was caught on camera taking three rings from a flea market in Catoosa County over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon at the “Wedding Ring and Fine Jewelry Place" at the I-75 flea market.
According to an incident report, a black man with a beard took the rings, valued at $125 each.
Call the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office if you recognize the man at (706) 935-2424.
