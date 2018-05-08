Hamilton fans have the chance to win floor tickets of the hit Broadway show for just $10 through a lottery just announced Monday.

The show will be coming to Atlanta's Fox Theater beginning May 22. But two days before, on May 20 at 11 a.m., fans could get a ticket to Hamilton - for just one Hamilton. Producer Jeffrey Seller and Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced the lottery which will be available through the official Hamilton app for Apple and Android - or through the official lottery website.

Hamilton is the story of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War. He was also the country's first Secretary of State. The musical incorporates hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and other styles of music to tell that story.

Each day of the hit Broadway show will have 40 tickets available for $10. Lotteries begin at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and close one day before at 9 a.m. Winners will find out two hours after the lottery closes by e-mail or SMS.

Tickets must be purchased online by 4 p.m. EST that day using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email.