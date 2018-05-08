FRANKLIN, Ind. (WTHR) - An Indiana man was arrested Saturday night for driving a lawnmower while drunk. It’s the second such arrest in four weeks for Barry Ridge, 46.

Deputies found Ridge riding the mower on Johnson County 100 North shortly after 5:15 p.m. Saturday and noticed signs of impairment.

They say he failed a field sobriety test, then registered .189 on a breath test.

He was arrested, and his bond was doubled because he is also awaiting trial on an OWI arrest from April 8, 2018, where he was on the lawnmower in a Kroger parking lot causing a disturbance.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Ridge has a prior conviction for driving drunk in Marion County in 2013.