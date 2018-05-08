The new Chick-fil-A location in East Ridge is set to open next Thursday, May 17. The restaurant located at 639 Camp Jordan Parkway will bring 90 new jobs to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the popular fast-food chain will be hosting a special celebration. On May 16, the day before the official grand opening, the first 100 customers, 18 and older, will have a chance to receive free meals for a year.

Chick-fil-A is changing things up this year. Instead of camping outside the store, the first 100 will travel around the Scenic City on chartered buses and serve the community.

Interested individuals can start gathering outside the new store just before 6:00 am to register. Registration will be held until 8:00 am, or until 100 eligible participants are reached.

"If more than 100 people are onsite when the line opens at 6 a.m., a drawing will be held to randomly select 100 guests who will participate in the event which will last until approximately 4:30 p.m."

The bus will depart mid-morning and the trip will last several hours.

"Designed to be an impactful experience on many levels, the First 100 Road Trip will take participants around the Chattanooga area on a chartered bus while spending approximately six hours being engaged in activities to serve their community and give back to local organizations," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson explained.

Following the road trip, the celebration will continue at the East Ridge restaurant. There will be a post-road trip party, which will include a block party, lip sync battle and the awarding of the year supply of free meals, which will consist of 52 meals that contain a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage.

The community event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant with details and rules found online.

The new Chick-fil-A will also be collecting new and gently used books Monday through Thursday morning of grand opening week to donate to East Ridge Elementary School.