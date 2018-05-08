A bear cub who was killed by a vehicle in North Georiga is going to be used for educational purposes.

Channel 3 viewer, Anthony Yates, sent us a picture of the cub. Yates said the bear was killed on I-75 northbound near Camping World.

David Gregory with the North Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the bear was picked up and taken to The Paideia School in Atlanta.

The school will bury the bear and let nature take its course.