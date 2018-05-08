News
Carcass of bear cub killed on I-75 to be used for science
A bear cub who was killed by a vehicle in North Georiga is going to be used for educational purposes.
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 1:52 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 1:54 pm EDT
A bear cub who was killed by a vehicle in North Georiga is going to be used for educational purposes.
Channel 3 viewer, Anthony Yates, sent us a picture of the cub. Yates said the bear was killed on I-75 northbound near Camping World.
David Gregory with the North Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the bear was picked up and taken to The Paideia School in Atlanta.
The school will bury the bear and let nature take its course.
They will then dig the cub up in a few years to reconstruct it as part of a science project.