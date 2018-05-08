News
CFD stops fluid leaking from overturned tractor trailer
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 1:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 1:31 pm EDT
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on River Terminal Road Tuesday morning.
According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 10:00 am.
A small amount of diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid was leaking, but firefighters were able to stop the leak and keep the spill to a minimum. They also kept it away from any groundwater sources.