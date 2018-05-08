The work being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis is saving lives in the Tennessee Valley.

Channel 3 first met Noah Burczyk in 2007.

Noah was just 5 years-old and was at the end of his primary treatment for neuroblastoma at St. Jude.

“I love going back. I could go back any time of year,” Burczyk said.

It’s a feeling his family members share.

They say they had a peace there that things were going to be okay and that they were in the right place.

Noah is now a survivor, but he is still a St. Jude patient.

“We look at what the cancer, and chemo and radiation have done to him and what does his future look like health-wise,” his mom, Melinda, said.

“I have my faith in God and I know he’s going to take care of my son, he already did,” his dad, Bill, said.

“They will continue to follow him for the rest of his life but we still receive the same care that we did back then. It’s a wonderful place. They’ve done so much miracle work. Every day was a miracle. They gave my son a life,” Melinda said.