UTC Lady Mocs Coach Jim Foster retiring
Foster was named head coach in 2013 after a successful program at Ohio State.
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 11:07 am EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 4:31 pm EDT
UTC Lady Mocs Basketball Coach Jim Foster, a member of the National Basketball Hall of Fame, is retiring.
He was named the Big Ten coach of the year four times (2005-07, '09) at Ohio State, and led the Buckeyes to six regular season league championships and four tournament titles in his eleven seasons. He won several Southern Conference titles with the Lady Mocs.
Foster celebrated his 900th career win in February, 2018 with a win over Western Carolina