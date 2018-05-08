Traditionally, students have shown their appreciation for teachers by bringing them an apple. But who really wants an apple when you can enjoy a free burrito?

May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day and to say "thank you" to educators everywhere, a few food chains are dishing out some meal deals.

Whether it's a burrito or sandwich your teacher loves, point them in the right direction to score a well-deserved lunch or dinner. Of course, to make the day even sweeter, you can still whip up a special dessert for your favorite teacher to enjoy.

Teachers need to team up to score this deal. Chipotle is offering all teachers, faculty members and school staff BOGO (buy one get one) burritos, burrito bowls, salads and tacos from 3 p.m. to restaurant closing hours on Teacher Appreciation Day. Just be sure to bring your faculty I.D.

Cici's: Love pizza? Just use this coupon, along with your teacher ID, to enjoy one free adult buffet meal, featuring all-you-can eat pizza, salad, and dessert.

Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A servers are usually known for their customer service but on May 8, select Chick-fil-A locations are honoring teachers from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. with free chicken sandwiches. Be sure to check your local store and bring a valid faculty I.D. to enjoy a sandwich on the house.

Einstein's Bagels: Teachers save 20 percent between May 7-11 with promo code 9053.

Food Lion: Discounts on groceries aren't just great for teachers, they're great for their family and friends, too! On May 8, teachers and other school employees will receive 5 percent off their entire purchase with a valid school ID and a Food Lion MVP card.