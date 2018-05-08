News
CC concerns
Contact information for concerns about Channel 3's Closed Captioning.
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 10:40 am EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, May 8th 2018, 10:43 am EDT
If you experience problems with Channel 3’s Closed Captioning, please contact us using the information below.
For immediate Closed Caption concerns:
- Phone - WRCB Master Control phone(423) 265-1220
- Fax - WRCB Master Control fax(423) 267-5406
- Email - caption@wrcbtv.com
For written Closed Caption concerns, please send to:
Tom Tolar
President/General Manager
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Phone (423) 267-5412, Ext 145
Fax (423) 267-6840
E-Mail ttolar@wrcbtv.com