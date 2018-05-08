UnifiEd and Chattanooga 2.0 joined together to host the Hamilton County school board District 8 debate Monday night between the incumbent, David Testerman, and 23-year-old Tucker McClendon

15 questions were posed to the candidates to find out where they stand on priority issues for District 8.

Both candidates discussed the TNReady situation, and they agree that going back to the basics is the way to go.

"I think this has been a problem for several years now," McClendon said. "It's something that the state can't get their act together on. I think we might need to take it in our own hands,or the state needs to just go back to pencil and paper."

Testerman explained, "it bothers me greatly as an educator. I remember the day when principals and teachers graded their own tests in their own building."