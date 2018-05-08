News
On Tuesday, The Ellen Show will feature a Chattanooga teacher.
Brittany Harris is a second-grade teacher at Barger Academy.
A friend wrote the show a year ago, explaining what a great teacher Harris is -- they take a bus out on weekends to help tutor students and provide connections to any assistance needed.
Only on 3, you can watch Harris compete in a nerve-racking game of "Don't Leave Me Hanging" as her students watch on.
The show will air at 4:00pm today (Tuesday, May 8.)
Ellen has a surprise too!