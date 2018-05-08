Good Tuesday. It's another great, mild start with temps in the 50s this morning. This afternoon we will feel great with highs in the low 80s and a few clouds. There is a slight chance for a shower or two in the Blue Ridge Mtns. this afternoon.

Wednesday looks about the same. Lows will be in the 50s, and highs in the low 80s. We could get a couple of showers Wednesday afternoon, but they will be few and far between.

Thursday we will see more widely scattered showers, and we will be noticably more warm and humid also. Temps will range from 61 in the morning to 87 in the afternoon.

Friday through the weekend will be warm and humid also with highs reaching the low 90s. We should remain rain free until late Sunday when we get a few pop up showers late in the day.

David Karnes

