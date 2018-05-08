A few minutes before 10:00pm, May 7, 2018, Chattanooga Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a residential fire at 4403 14th Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the back of the residence. It was immediately determined that the occupants of the residence were all accounted for and uninjured. Firefighters initially made a transitional fire attack to extinguish a bulk of the fire before additional firefighters entered the front of the residence to make an interior fire attack. The fire was completely extinguished in less that 30 minutes.

Residents stated that they heard a strange sound and then saw a large amount of flames in the back of the house. The fire is being considered accidental in nature but an exact cause is undetermined at this time.

Three adults and 2 young children were displaced by the fire. Red Cross was notified and their volunteers responded to the scene to assist the family.

Quint 9, Quint 14, Engine 5, Ladder 1, and Squad 13 responded to the incident. EPB, CPD, and HCEMS also responded to assist.