UPDATE: The Columbia man wanted for first-degree murder was arrested in Hamilton County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted the news Tuesday morning just before 11:00 am.

NABBED! The Columbia man who was added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list Monday night is now in custody in Hamilton County. Thanks for all the RTs in an effort to capture this fugitive. pic.twitter.com/pzNfO7i5qu — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 8, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI says a Columbia, Tennessee man, charged with first-degree murder, could be in the Chattanooga area.

The TBI says 30-year-old Clifton Donnell Craig is wanted for his role in a homicide at River Villa Apartments in Columbia on May 6.

Craig is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’03” and weighs 187 pounds.

Craig has been added to the agency's Top 10 Most Wanted list and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Clifton Craig's location, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).