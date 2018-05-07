UPDATE: A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the 4400 block of Kemp Drive.

Police say that they found Terrence Poe suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Walker Street.

Poe told police he was driving on Kemp Drive when he was shot by another man.

He drove away from the area, not realizing he'd been shot. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Poe was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting near East Brainerd Road Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot on Kemp Drive and arrived at the 200 block of Walker Street shortly after.

Officials say the victim was taken from Walker Street to a local hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.

