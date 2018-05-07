Several street closures will impact Chattanooga drivers over the next few days and weeks.

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation said the 4500 block of Tennessee Avenue closed Monday and will not reopen until Tuesday. Crews are working to repair a water main leak. Detours are posted.

Beginning Tuesday, May 8, the 1400 block of Chestnut Street will be closed to through traffic until June 8 for a construction project. Detours will be posted and area businesses will remain open.

Tuesday, May 8, Mable Street will be closed between 4th Street and Douglas Street from 8:00 am-midnight for an event load-in at the UTC Arena