The Dunlap Fire Department joked about 'staying true to stereotype' after firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree Monday.

Firefighters responded to a home on Cherry Street just before 10:30 Monday morning to save the feline.

The 14-year-old-cat had been stuck in the tree since Sunday, a fire department spokesperson explained.

Using a 24-foot ladder, a firefighter braved the situation and was able to successfully rescue the feline.

 
