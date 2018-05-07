News
Fire department rescues cat in Dunlap, enjoys laugh
The Dunlap Fire Department joked about 'staying true to stereotype' after firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree Monday.
Monday, May 7th 2018, 1:56 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 7th 2018, 1:56 pm EDT
Firefighters responded to a home on Cherry Street just before 10:30 Monday morning to save the feline.
The 14-year-old-cat had been stuck in the tree since Sunday, a fire department spokesperson explained.
Using a 24-foot ladder, a firefighter braved the situation and was able to successfully rescue the feline.