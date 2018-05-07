The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for four men on their Top 12 Most Wanted list.

The four men are:

RICHARD BLACK ROWAN

Rowan is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 6'03 and weighs 210 pounds.

His charges include: Robbery, Violation of an Order of Protection (3 Counts), Assault, Resisting Arrest, Vandalism (2 Counts), Disorderly Conduct (2 Counts), Public Intoxication, Tampering with Evidence, Theft of Property, Driving on Revoked License (2 Counts), Failure to Appear.

Dominique Ledell Brown

Brown is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'10" and weighs 180 pounds.

His charges include: Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Employ, Burglary, Domestic Assault

Kevin A Ritchie

Ritchie is a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is 6'02" and 220 pounds.

His charges include: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Burglary

Anthony J Brooks

Brooks is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'08" and weighs 170 pounds.

His charges include: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Interference With Emergency Calls, Vandalism