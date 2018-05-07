UPDATE: Adairsville police say the third suspect who was wanted for a shooting at a gas station on Monday morning was arrested in Catoosa County Wednesday.

Police say Kristy Lynn Davis is one of three suspects in the shooting at QuikTrip gas station on Highway 140.

Ringgold police received a tip about Davis' location and found her in the woods beside an apartment complex on Melton Lane where she was arrested.

The other two suspects, Michael Conner and Destany Schubert, are in custody in Tennessee and Georgia.

Davis is charged with Aggravated Assault, Party To A Crime Aggravated Battery, Party To A Crime Criminal Attempt To Commit Armed Robbery, and Party To A Crime Aggravated Assault Discharging A Firearm Within A Vehicle Towards A Person.

The man who was shot at the gas station is paralyzed but now in stable condition. His family says he has a long road to recovery ahead him.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Two people wanted in connection with a shooting in Adairsville have been arrested.

The shooting suspect, 25-year-old Michael Sean Conner, was taken into custody in Marion County after a vehicle pursuit in a stolen truck. Police say he stole the vehicle when he robbed two men, who are employees of country music star Brad Paisley, at gunpoint at a rest stop near Nickajack Lake early Monday.

Twenty-year-old Destany Marie Schubert was identified as the driver of the getaway car, a gold-colored Toyota Camry, used after the shooting in Adairsville. She has also been taken into custody and is being held in Bartow County. She was charged with aggravated assault.

The other passenger, 36-year-old Kristy Lynn Davis remains on the run. A warrant for her arrest for a charge of aggravated assault has been issued.

The Adairsville Police Department said more charges are pending.

The Adairsville shooting incident began late Sunday night when police said the suspect's car, a gold-colored Toyota Camry, pulled into the parking lot at a Quik Trip gas station on Georgia Highway 140 near I-75. Police said travelers often will pull off the road at the station to sleep during long drives.

Surveillance cameras showed the suspect's vehicle pulling into the lot at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Jones said the gunman remained inside the car for the next several hours.

Shortly after the car stopped, two women got out of the Camry and took turns going inside the gas station.

"There was a female driving," Jones said. "There was another in the back seat."

At about 2:30 a.m. Monday, investigators said the victim, 30-year-old Jonathan Meyer from Clearwater, Fla., parked in a space next to the women. Police said Meyer needed to sleep during a drive from Tennessee to Florida.

About an hour later -- at 3:30 a.m. -- police said a man, later identified as Conner, got out of the car where the two women were. Investigators said he appeared to place something in the back of Meyer's truck, awakening him.

"The gentleman asked him a couple of questions and then demanded for him to get out of the truck, showed him a handgun,” Jones said. “The victim then started backing out. When the victim started backing out of the parking spot, the suspect started firing."

PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help identify two individuals.

One is a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday just after 3:30 am at the QuikTrip on Highway 140, in Adairsville.

The suspect is a male who was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark backpack and a dark ball cap.

After the shooting, the suspect got in the passenger side of a late 90’s model 4-door Toyota Sedan, possibly a Camry.

Investigators are also searching for two female witnesses.

The first female was seen driving the getaway car.

The other female witness was wearing a camouflage T-shirt. She is white and has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside of her left thigh above the knee.

The man who was shot was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.