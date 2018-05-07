WRCB-TV, Channel 3, Chattanooga, Tennessee, provides broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local community organizations in referring qualified job candidates to the Station or distributing information about job vacancies.

WRCB TV's EEO Public File Report is available online. You will need Adobe Acrobat Reader in order to view the document. If you don't have it, you can download Adobe Acrobat Reader - FREE.

SCHOLARSHIPS: WRCB-TV offers $4000 worth of scholarships each year to students at The University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Scholarships totaling $2000 each school year are available to students in UTC's Business School. Scholarships totaling $2000 each school year are available to students in UTC's Communications Department. Interested students should contact:

Office of Development at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Department 6806

615 McCallie Avenue...Chattanooga, TN 37402-2598

(423)425-4012

Interested community organizations that wish to receive job vacancy information must fill out the attached "Community Organizations Notification Request Form". Print, complete, and fax the form to (423) 267-6840, or mail to:

Channel 3's mailing address:

WRCB-TV

900 Whitehall Road

Chattanooga, TN 37405