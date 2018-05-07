Early voting for Georgia's General Primary and Nonpartisan Election is underway and will continue until May 18th.

Saturday, May 12th is open for advanced voting across the state.

Here are advance voting locations:

Catoosa County - 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

Dade County - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday voting - May 12th 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dade County Commission Public Meeting Room, 71 Case Avenue, Trenton

Murray County - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday voting - May 12th 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walker County - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday, May 12th 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and May 14th-18th 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Whitfield County - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday voting - May 12th 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.