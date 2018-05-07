Early voting underway in Georgia
Early voting for Georgia's General Primary and Nonpartisan Election is underway and will continue until May 18th.
Saturday, May 12th is open for advanced voting across the state.
Here are advance voting locations:
Catoosa County - 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Ringgold Voting Precinct, Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt Street, Ringgold
- Westside Voting Precinct, 3319 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Dade County - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday voting - May 12th 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Dade County Commission Public Meeting Room, 71 Case Avenue, Trenton
Murray County - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday voting - May 12th 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Courthouse Annex, 121 N. 4th Avenue, Chatsworth
Walker County - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday, May 12th 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and May 14th-18th 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Walker County Board of Registrations and Elections Office, 103 South Duke Street Rm. 110, LaFayette
- Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone
Whitfield County - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday voting - May 12th 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 North Selvidge, Dalton