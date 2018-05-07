Partnership to Host Town Hall with Chattanooga Police Department and Local Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community
CHATTANOOGA, TN – Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is excited to announce we will be hosting a town hall meeting between the Chattanooga Police Department and Chattanooga’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.
The town hall will be held Tuesday, May 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at Partnership’s Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard of Hearing Services Center at Eastgate Towne Center, 5600 Brainerd Road, Suite E-1, Chattanooga.
The public is invited to attend.
During the forum, Partnership will roll out the Deaf Driver Card. The purpose of the card is to bridge the initial communications gap between the police and deaf and hard of hearing drivers during traffic stops. The card lets the officer know the driver can’t hear the officer and the card allows the officer to point to images on the card to help the driver understand the purpose for the stop and the ensuing orders. The cards will be distributed for free to the deaf and hard of hearing community.