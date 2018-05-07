The volcano began erupting Thursday, sending poisonous gases and plumes of ash into the sky. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the island on Friday — the strongest temblor recorded in the state in more than 40 years.

No injuries have been reported, and officials allowed some residents to return home over the weekend to retrieve pets and important belongings.

But Magno said levels of sulfur dioxide — which can cause nose, throat and skin problems, especially for people with asthma or lung conditions — remained "in the red zone."

And the lava appeared to be extending further from its fissures, the large volcanic cracks through which it flows.