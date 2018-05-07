Good Monday. We will have a great start to the week with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. I am expecting it to get up to 83 in Chattanooga. The chance for rain is small, but a stray shower could pop up late today east of Chattanooga.

Tuesday and Wednesday look about the same with partly cloudy skies, a stray shower or two in the Blue Ridge Mtns, and temps ranging from the upper 50s in the morning to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Thursday we will see our temps begin to really ramp up. We will have a few showers through the day Thursday as afternoon temps soar to 88 degrees.

We may see a few showers Friday also, but the big deal will be the heat with highs running about 90 degrees.

This weekend we will maintain the heat, but a ridge of high pressure will keep rain away, and we should have plenty of sunshine. Both Saturday and Sunday we will have a warm start in the mid 60s, and then we will rocket up to the low 90s each afternoon.

David Karnes

