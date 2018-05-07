A Monroe County man is in the McMinn County jail facing several charges from a weekend carjacking.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, deputies were called to County Road 879 near Etowah around 9:30 Friday night. There they found an injured man lying in the road.

The victim, Benjamin Crofts, told deputies he'd given a ride to an acquaintance, Brandon McGrail, 25. Crofts said when they go on County Road 879, McGrail pulled a handgun and threatened him unless he gave him some money. The two struggled before crashing Crofts car into a barn. Croft managed to get out of the car and McGrail took off.

Sheriff Guy says the evidence was collected from the victim's car and the firearm was found, and through social media, officers were able to locate McGrail in Monroe County where he was arrested.