CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)– The Chattanooga Mocs softball team suffered a doubleheader sweep to the hands of No. 15 Auburn in front of a sell-out crowd of 2,374 at Frost Stadium on Sunday afternoon to conclude regular season play.



The Mocs finish the season 25-28 overall while Auburn concludes their regular season at 40-14. Both teams will head to their respective conference tournaments this week. Chattanooga enters the SoCon tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Samford in the opening round.



The sell-out crowd of 2,374 marked the second-largest attended game in UTC softball program history at Frost Stadium. Auburn (15) was also the highest-ranked team to visit Frost since No. 11 Notre Dame in 2001.



Chattanooga dropped game one of the doubleheader 7-0 before falling in the nightcap 9-0. They were limited to five combined hits between the two games with only one of them going for extra-bases.



Full game recaps and more can be found below.



» GM1 | Auburn 7, Chattanooga 0

Auburn got things started in the top of the second inning with a walk and single to put runners on first and third with no outs. They would execute a double steal to push across their first run and take an early 1-0 lead.



They added to the advantage on an RBI ground-out and a wild pitch to push the score to 3-0.



The Tigers added two runs in third by way of a sacrifice fly to center and an RBI ground-out to second. The 5-0 lead was built on only three hits.



Auburn would tally a run in the top of the fourth on a solo homerun to the left field bleachers from Kendall Veach to extend their lead to 6-0. A pair of throwing errors allowed the Tigers to score in the seventh to end up with a 7-0 decision.



Chattanooga recorded only three hits in the game, all singles, while Auburn recorded nine. Brook Womack finished 2-for-2 while Amanda Beltran picked up the other single in a 1-for-2 performance.



Starting pitcher Celie Hudson (12-13) suffered the loss in the circle after tossing 4.1 innings and surrendering five hits, six runs (all earned) while walking a season-high seven batters.



Paige Peterson provided 2.2 innings of relief and allowed four hits and one unearned run. In 11 appearances this season, Peterson has yet to yield more than one earned run in a total of 13.0 innings.



» GM2 | Auburn 9, Chattanooga 0

Starting pitcher Allison Swinford kept the Tigers off the board through the first two innings before surrendering three runs in the third.



Auburn scored on an RBI single and double before a ground-out to first pushed across the third run of the inning making the score 3-0 in favor of AU.



The Tigers would add two more runs in the top of the fourth on a pair of hits. AU used an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to center to build the 5-0 lead. Alyssa Coppinger fired out a runner trying to swipe third on the sacrifice fly to record her ninth outfield assist of the season, a new program record.



Two more runs in the sixth and seventh innings from Auburn elevated their lead to 9-0 which ended up being the final score of the ball game.



Swinford (9-12) suffered the defeat in the circle for UTC. She threw 5.0 innings and allowed five earned runs on nine hits while striking one out. Heidi Hall tossed 2.0 innings of relief and surrendered four hits and four earned runs.



Chattanooga registered only two hits in the loss, the fewest amount of hits for the team since February 10. Brook Womack went 1-for-3 with a double while Ashley Conner added a single in a 1-for-3 performance.



» Up Next

Chattanooga will head to Greensboro, N.C., this week for the Southern Conference Tournament (May 9 – 12). The Mocs will enter the championship as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 ETSU in the first round on Wednesday at 3 p.m.



