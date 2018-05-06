UPDATE: A deadly shooting Sunday night in Chattanooga came at the hands of a gun carry permit holder intervening to protect the life of another person.

Chattanooga police say that the victim, 19-year-old D'Kobe Jordan, was armed with a handgun and was shot several times as he threatened to use that same handgun to harm another male on West 38th Street.

The police investigation determined that a gun carry permit holder saw the threatening behavior and took measures to protect the life of the man who was being threatened.

Some of the witnesses and those directly involved are said to be cooperating with the police investigation.

Channel 3 asked if the individual who intervened could be charged. CPD said they cannot answer questions about charges at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at (423) 643-5100 or submit a tip through the Chattanooga PD Mobile app.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are looking into the circumstances behind a deadly shooting on Sunday.

It happened near W 38th Street and Central Avenue after 6:00 p.m.