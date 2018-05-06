News
Group of men try to take ATM from East Ridge convenience store
Assistant Chief Stan Allen said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ringgold Road.
Sunday, May 6th 2018, 7:18 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 7th 2018, 6:08 am EDT
East Ridge police are looking for a group of men who tried to rob a convenience store on Sunday.
Assistant Chief Stan Allen said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ringgold Road near South Seminole Drive.
Allen told Channel 3 the men arrived in a stolen Kleen-a-Matic van and tried to take an ATM.
He also said the same group may have attempted a similar crime in Gordon County, GA.
If you have any information about where the suspects might be, call the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 867-3720.