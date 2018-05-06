East Ridge police are looking for a group of men who tried to rob a convenience store on Sunday.

Assistant Chief Stan Allen said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ringgold Road near South Seminole Drive.

Allen told Channel 3 the men arrived in a stolen Kleen-a-Matic van and tried to take an ATM.

He also said the same group may have attempted a similar crime in Gordon County, GA.