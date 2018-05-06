A Chattanooga woman was arrested on multiple charges after crashing a vehicle into a ditch.

According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Tiffany Marie Ward was driving drunk with three children in the car.

When officers arrived at the crash site, Ward claimed that she was not the one driving, but that the other adult in the car had been behind the wheel.

The officer noted that the driver’s seat was pushed very far forward. The passenger was over 6-feet-tall, while Ward is only 5’04”. The officer also noticed that the passenger seat was pushed far back.

The officer said this evidence showed that Ward was driving.

An open wine cooler and a beer were found in the vehicle. Ward said that she and her passenger had been drinking that day. She claimed the cooler, which the officer said was in the driver’s side floorboard.

The officer said Ward smelled of an intoxicant. She submitted to a sobriety test, which she struggled with. Ward was then arrested.

Throughout the investigation, Ward changed her story multiple times. At one point, she even said she was driving.

The officer was going to have Ward perform a breath test, but when she found out her passenger would not be arrested, she became belligerent and argumentative.

Officers also discovered that the children, all 5 and under, were not buckled in properly.

Ward had a revoked license and no proof of insurance.

The officer said she even threatened violence if the cuffs were removed.

Ward was booked into the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond is set at $40,500.

Her charges include: