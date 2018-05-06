UPDATE: One person has been arrested in connection with the theft of former UGA star Roquan Smith's National Championship and Rose Bowl jerseys and helmet.

Police said Landyn Shane Durham, 20, turned himself in to the Clarke County sheriff's office on Thursday after felony entering auto arrest warrants were issued for him.

Smith's car was robbed between Friday night and Saturday morning, and a UGA helmet and jerseys from the Rose Bowl and national championship were among several items stolen. Police believe Durham broke into Smith's car parked outside of his residence in The Marks Apartment complex in Athens.

Among the items stolen were an iPad, headphones, speaker, watch, sunglasses, shoes, a 2017 UGA football helmet, 2017 UGA football jersey, 2018 Rose Bowl jersey and 2018 national championship jersey.

Durham is also suspected of entering into the unlocked car belonging to a UGA lacrosse player, Austin Eiseman, in which several items were also taken, including Eiseman's lacrosse jersey. That incident happened the same morning and at the same location in Athens as the Smith theft.

Some of Smith's items have been reportedly recovered.

PREVIOUS STORY: Roquan Smith's car was robbed between Friday night and Saturday morning, and a UGA helmet and jerseys from the Rose Bowl and national championship were among several items stolen, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

A spokesperson for the police department told 11Alive that someone broke into Smith's car parked outside of his residence in The Marks Apartment complex in Athens, Ga.

Among the items stolen were an iPad, headphones, speaker, watch, sunglasses, shoes, a 2017 UGA football helmet, 2017 UGA football jersey, 2018 Rose Bowl jersey and 2018 national championship jersey, according to police.

There are no suspects at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

Smith's aunt, Shaquwanda Baker, confirmed the robbery to 11Alive after she posted about it Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Baker said the robbery is under investigation by Athens-Clarke County Policy. She said a lot of items were taken, but said all of them were replaceable except his helmet and jersey from the University of Georgia.