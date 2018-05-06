A Chattanooga mother was arrested after she would not let her daughter into her home.

According to the arrest affidavit, Chattanooga Police officers were called to the home of 42-year-old Sherry G Sales when she would not give her child back their phone.

The affidavit explained that the child said they had purchased the phone, and they were paying for the phone.

Officers began to notice that Sales was heavily intoxicated while they worked to determine who the phone actually belonged too.

The arresting officer explained that he had been to the home before and found it to be dirty. This time, the officer said the carpet was sticky to walk on and roaches were climbing on the walls. There were also six children living in the home and only five beds, and one of those was a mat on the floor. There was also a lawn mower in the living room.

The officer said that Sales claimed she was unable to clean and cook due to a disability.

Officers were able to figure out who phone situation, but then they learned Sales would not let her daughter into the home.

She refused when officers told her she had to let her in.

When the officer told the daughter to enter the home, Sales blocked the doorway.

Sales was then arrested. She faces a charge child neglect and her bond is set at $5,000.