A Knoxville man's strange behavior led to his arrest for huffing glue, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to the police report, Brian Zielinski was walking around on Market Square Wednesday afternoon. His odd behavior had several passersby flagging down nearby police officers.

When officers approached Zielinski, he was "talking incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of some type of inhalant," according to the report.

The officers asked him to stop three times, but he refused each time.

When they finally stopped him, officers found two bottles of super glue in his pocket and a sunglass case containing small light bulbs with a string attached. He told officers he used it for huffing glue. They also found a small electronic scale with a crystal-like residue on it in his bag.