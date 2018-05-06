News
UPDATE: Missing Tennessee 4-year-old at center of Endangered Child Alert found
The TBI said Monday evening that Kalynn had been found.
Monday, May 7th 2018
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 4-year-old.
Kalynn Turnbow of Dickson County, near Nashville, was last seen on April 4, 2018, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. She was being treated for a broken leg. Her father 44-year-old Jason Bradford was with her.
Kalynn is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3'05" and weighs 30 pounds.
Kalynn is paralyzed from the waist down and requires assistance.
Jason Bradford is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6'01" and weighs 198 pounds.
If you see Kalynn, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.