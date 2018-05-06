Chattanooga Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

According to Police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Park Drive just after 1:45 am.

"Upon arrival officers found evidence that a shooting had occurred precipitated by multiple physical altercations at the location," CPD Communications Coordinator Elisa Myzal explained.

All three victims were taken to hospitals in personal vehicles.

Two of the victims have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third victim is listed in critical condition.