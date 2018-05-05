News
Tree falls on Chattanooga home
Chattanooga firefighters said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Fairview Road.
Saturday, May 5th 2018, 8:59 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 5th 2018, 9:07 pm EDT
A tree fell on a Chattanooga home causing some damage on Saturday.
They told Channel 3 that no one was hurt. The tree fell into the second story of the home.
Firefighters used plastic tarps to cover and protect the home from any further damage.