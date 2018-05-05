UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol has identified the man who died in a crash in Walker County on Saturday.

The GSP said that 18-year-old Christopher R. Matthews from Chickamauga was killed.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Highway 341 and Old Chattanooga Valley Road.

State troopers said the driver was traveling south on Highway 341 when he lost control and went off the road. The GSP said he hit a couple of trees and then the pickup truck rotated and overturned.