A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Chattanooga driver and her male passenger.

According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Huff was pulled over after she almost struck a patrol car.

The Chattanooga Police officer said Huff was driving erratically out of a gas station. The officer was able to move so Huff would not hit the vehicle.

The officer attempted to pull Huff over for failing to yield the right of way.

Huff pulled into another gas station and the officer saw a pill bottle fly out of the passenger car window. She stopped shortly after.

The officer spoke with Huff and learned she did not have her license on her. When she stepped out of the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana. The officer also saw two open containers of alcohol. 37-year-old Jeffrey Jamar Bone, the passenger, said the beverages were his and that he was drinking them in the passenger seat.

When the officer asked about the pill bottle, Huff explained she did not know what was thrown from the vehicle. Bone said he had no idea what the officer was talking about.

Officers recovered the bottle and found marijuana and ecstasy packaged for resale.

Both Huff and Bone were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Huff already had warrants for failure to appear and aggravated assault.

Huff’s new charges include:

Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence

Drugs General Category for Resale

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Yield Right-Of-Way

Financial Responsibility

Driving on Revoked, Suspended or Cancelled License

Drivers to Exercise Due Care

Her bond is set at around $100,000, and her court date is scheduled for Friday, May 11.

Bone’s charges include:

Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence

Drugs General Category For Resale

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia