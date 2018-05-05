News
UPDATE: Crews rescue injured man at Pocket Wilderness
Saturday, May 5th 2018, 5:29 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 5th 2018, 6:06 pm EDT
UPDATE: The man has been rescued and is being taken to an area hospital to have his ankle injury treated.
PREVIOUS STORY: Crews are working to rescue a man who slipped on a one of the Pocket Wilderness Hiking Trails.
According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the man slipped and fractured his ankle.
Mutual Aid response was requested to carry him out on steep terrain.
This is a developing story.