Puppies predict the Kentucky Derby winner on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Jimmy Fallon had some puppies predict this year's winner on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Saturday, May 5th 2018, 2:43 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 5th 2018, 2:44 pm EDT
Before the horses race in the 144th Kentucky Derby, Jimmy Fallon had some puppies predict this year's winner on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
'You can see if the puppies were right Saturday on Channel 3. Coverage begins at 2:30, and The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports is scheduled for 6:46 pm.