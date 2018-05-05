As the weather warms up, fishing events are getting underway in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is planning special fishing events for the warmer months.

The TWRA has announced that Tennessee's 2018 Free Fishing Day has been scheduled for Saturday, June 9.

"The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport, especially children to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational option," a TWRA spokesperson explained.

Children 15 and under will be able to fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing day and ending the following Friday, June 15.

The organization annually stocks fish for events across the state.