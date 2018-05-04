Valley Fest 2018 kicks off in Dunlap on Saturday, May 5.

This year's festival will have performances from various musicians and bands, including The Marshall Tucker Band.

The event will also have a car show, art show, several food vendors and plenty of activities for children.

Valley Fest will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and run through Sunday until 5:00 p.m.

Daily admission is $8 for adults and $2 for kids. You can also purchase a 2-day wristband for $10.