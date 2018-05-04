News
Propane leak forces local hardware store to close early
Fire officials say employees were refilling propane tanks when they discovered a leak in the system.
Friday, May 4th 2018, 9:27 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, May 4th 2018, 9:35 pm EDT
A propane leak forced a local Ace Hardware store to close early on Friday.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Lee Highway.
Fire officials say employees were refilling propane tanks when they discovered a leak in the system.
The store was immediately closed and the Chattanooga Fire Department was notified.
Firefighters monitored air quality and confirmed the leak was stopped when the employees shut down the system.
Ace Hardware personnel will have the system checked out by their suppliers.
No evacuations were necessary.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.