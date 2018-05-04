A propane leak forced a local Ace Hardware store to close early on Friday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Lee Highway.

Fire officials say employees were refilling propane tanks when they discovered a leak in the system.

The store was immediately closed and the Chattanooga Fire Department was notified.

Firefighters monitored air quality and confirmed the leak was stopped when the employees shut down the system.

Ace Hardware personnel will have the system checked out by their suppliers.

No evacuations were necessary.