Chattanooga police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing debit card information from numerous people and withdrawing large amounts of cash.

The illegal transactions took place from April 16th - 30th.

Police say the suspect used ATMs on Gunbarrel Road, Northgate Park Drive, Broad Street, 23rd Street, and Ringgold Road.

Please call police if you see anyone lingering at ATMs, feeding in numerous cards.

If you have any information about this case, please call (423) 698-2525.