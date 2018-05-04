UPDATE: East Ridge officials vote to dissolve housing authority
UPDATE: The East Ridge City Council voted to dissolve the East Ridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority Monday.
According to East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller, during a special meeting at city hall, council members voted 5-0 to dissolve the committee.
PREVIOUS STORY: The East Ridge City Council is holding a special called meeting over the housing authority on Monday.
The city's website says, "This meeting is to discuss and take action concerning the East Ridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority."
City officials and residents have been at odds about plans to redevelopment commercial properties that are abandoned or a danger to the public.
The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the council chambers of city hall.
