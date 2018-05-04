News

UPDATE: East Ridge officials vote to dissolve housing authority

UPDATE: The East Ridge City Council voted to dissolve the East Ridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority Monday. According to East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller, during a special meeting at city hall, council members voted 5-0 to dissolve the committee. PREVIOUS STORY: The East Ridge City Council is holding a special called meeting over the housing authority on Monday. The city's website says, "This meeting is to discuss and take action concerning the East ...