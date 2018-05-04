Construction continues in downtown Chattanooga as the city gears up for some big events like Nightfall. Some people are wondering how the construction at Miller Park will impact parking.

Several events started on Friday in Chattanooga including Nightfall and UTC graduation. A bike ride known as the Gran Fondo Hincapie is this weekend and Riverbend is next month.

That means a lot of visitors will be in town with all the construction going on meaning parking and traffic could be an issue.

Downtown Chattanooga visitors will notice the signs of construction from detours to closed roads. They said that may make it difficult to get around.

READ MORE | Special event road closures for the weekend of May 3-5

"Yeah it does, especially if you don't live here," Joe Lucido from Atlanta said.

Lucido is in town from Atlanta and is riding his bike in the Gran Fondo Hincapie. He's been coming to the Scenic City for the last decade.

This is his first time seeing Miller Park under construction.

"It is difficult to park, but once you park. It's very walkable with the little shuttles they have and everything," Lucido said.

The city is trying to bring new life and a new purpose to the park. Work has been going on for nearly a year, but now visitors are finding out how it may impact them.

Allyson Abernathy understands how it could be frustrating.

"Chattanooga downtown is super busy, especially around the summer time. So, with it being blocked off the way it is, I can see why a lot of people are complaining," Allyson Abernathy from Chattanooga said.

The project is being done in phases. Right now, signs and a fence block part of MLK and Georgia Avenue.

Some parking used to be available there, but now it's not with the ongoing construction.

"Even if it's just one road, it could cause a problem," Abernathy said.