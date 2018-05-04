News
TODAY's 2018 Citi Concert Series
Check out the list of performers that will be visiting the TODAY Show each Friday this summer.
Friday, May 4th 2018
Updated:
Friday, May 4th 2018, 2:07 pm EDT
While you may not be able to just jump on a plane to jet up to New York every Friday, you can enjoy the lineup of performers that will be visiting the TODAY Show each Friday this summer.
The list is long and full! The boss will understand if you're a little late, right?
- Meghan Tranor
- Darius Rucker
- Troye Sivan
- Shawn Mendes
- Kelly Clarkson
- Dierks Bentley
- Christiana Aguilera
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Dan + Shay
- Panic at the Disco
- Lady Antebellum
- Maroon 5
- Charlie Puth
- Julia Michaels
- Keith Urban
- Jason Mraz
- Cole Swindell
- Alessia Cara
- Why Don't We