Nightfall Concert Series will open its 31st season on Friday, May 4 with a series of 16 free Friday-night concerts held at Miller Plaza.

You may be concerned about construction nearby, but it's important to remember that Miller Park is under construction, while Miller Plaza is not impacted.

There are road closures every Friday night from May 4 through August 31 (with the exceptions of June 8 and 15) to accomodate the concerts. Market Street will be closed from East 8th Street to East 10th Street, and ML King Blvd will be closed from Broad Street to Georgia Avenue from 5:30 p.m. until midnight.